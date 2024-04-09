Breaking News
Mumbai: Fall of charas, and rise of MD
Mumbai: How Bandra’s Hill Road became hawker-free
Mumbai: Woman held for posting nude dance video online
Mumbai: BMC to survey roads for potholes, activists not hopeful
Mumbai: Three arrested for kidnapping youth at Borivli
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Candidates Chess Indian performance satisfactory so far say GMs Barua and Thipsay
<< Back to Elections 2024

Candidates Chess: Indian performance satisfactory so far, say GMs Barua and Thipsay

Updated on: 09 April,2024 05:30 PM IST  |  Toronto
PTI |

Top

In women's section, R Vaishali holds the joint third position. Humpy slipped to joint sixth on 1.5 points. Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay said the Indians are in with a good chance. The women's section may see a lot of turnaround as the matches progress but on everyone's mind is Tan who has steely nerves and the will to win

Candidates Chess: Indian performance satisfactory so far, say GMs Barua and Thipsay

Representation image (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Candidates Chess: Indian performance satisfactory so far, say GMs Barua and Thipsay
x
00:00

Indian Grandmasters Dibyendu Barua and Pravin Thipsay are quite impressed with how the country's five-strong contingent, led by the prodigal R Praggnanandhaa, has performed so far at the prestigious Candidates Chess Tournament here.


The Candidates tournament has a rest day after four rounds of intensive chess with Ian Nepomniachtchit from Russia leading the standings. India's D Gukesh is a joint second on the table with Praggnanandhaa at fourth along with Vidit Gujrathi.


With 10 rounds still to go, Barua feels that Koneru Humpy can still strike back in the women's competition after succumbing to her first defeat at the hands of lowest seed and youngest participant Nurgyul Salimova of Bulgaria.


Also Read: IN PHOTOS | IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH: Here's all you need to know

"Vidit can bounce back and Gukesh can score well. I would not rate Humpy out of equations as yet, she has the acumen and a great will to won, we will know in a few days," Barua, a three-time national champion who was second Indian chess player after Viswanathan Anand to become a GM, told PTI.

In women's section, R Vaishali holds the joint third position. Humpy slipped to joint sixth on 1.5 points. Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay said the Indians are in with a good chance.

"Nakamura is not motivated so that leaves the Indian trio plus Nepo and Fabio Caruana," Thipsay said. Praggnanandhaa's long-time trainer R B Ramesh said that it's a good beginning for teh 18-year-old.

"I think Pragg did exceptionally well coming out with that loss and I also feel bad that he could have done better against Gukesh," he said.

When asked about his absence from Praggnanandhaa's corner, Ramesh said that it was a conscious decision. In the Women's event Tan Zhongyi of China has taken the early lead with. A full point behind is R Vaishali, Praggnanandhaa's sister.

Aleksandra Goryachikina might feel threatened as of now as the rating favourite in the section as she the one trying to compete desperately with Tan.

The women's section may see a lot of turnaround as the matches progress but on everyone's mind is Tan who has steely nerves and the will to win. Pairings women round 5: R Vaishali (2) vs Anna Muzychuk (Ukr, 1.5); Koneru Humpy (1.5) vs Aleksandra Goryachkina (Fid, 2.5); Tingjie Lei (Chn, 1.5) vs Kateryna Lagno (Fid, 2); Zhongyi Tan (Chn, 3) vs Nurgyul Salimova (Bul 2).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chess viswanathan anand sports news Indian Sports News Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK