'Can’t see Freestyle overtaking Classical chess': D Gukesh

D Gukesh

Reigning world champion D Gukesh believes that despite the allure of freestyle chess, the classical version will continue to reign supreme due to its rich legacy.

“Freestyle is exciting, but it’s too early to say where it’s going. We’ve had just two serious tournaments in freestyle so far. I don’t see it taking over standard chess. The history and legacy of classical chess give it more value,” he said at the India Today Conclave.

