Breaking News
GBS outbreak: 12th death in Pune, tainted water found
Mumbai: Kurla gaothan residents rally against ‘slum’ tag
Mumbai: Malvani woman booked for honey trap
Mumbai: Restricted platform tickets to be sold this week
Mid-Day Impact | Let there be light! MMRDA finally pays Rs 8 lakh bill for Naigaon ROB
shot-button
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Cant see Freestyle overtaking Classical chess D Gukesh

'Can’t see Freestyle overtaking Classical chess': D Gukesh

Updated on: 09 March,2025 08:12 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

“Freestyle is exciting, but it’s too early to say where it’s going. We’ve had just two serious tournaments in freestyle so far. I don’t see it taking over standard chess. The history and legacy of classical chess give it more value,” he said at the India Today Conclave

'Can’t see Freestyle overtaking Classical chess': D Gukesh

D Gukesh

Listen to this article
'Can’t see Freestyle overtaking Classical chess': D Gukesh
x
00:00

Reigning world champion D Gukesh believes that despite the allure of freestyle chess, the classical version will continue to reign supreme due to its rich legacy. 


“Freestyle is exciting, but it’s too early to say where it’s going. We’ve had just two serious tournaments in freestyle so far. I don’t see it taking over standard chess. The history and legacy of classical chess give it more value,” he said at the India Today Conclave.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

D Gukesh chess sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK