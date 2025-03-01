Breaking News
D Gukesh attains career-best No 3 ranking, Praggnanandhaa back in top 10

Updated on: 01 March,2025 03:39 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent

The Indian Grandmaster has overtaken compatriot Arjun Erigiasi and USA's Fabiano Caruana

D Gukesh (Pic: AFP)

India's reigning world champion D Gukesh climbed to a career-high number three ranking, while compatriot R Praggnanandhaa broke back into the top 10 in the latest FIDE classical ratings released on Saturday.


The 18-year-old Gukesh, who has been in sublime form ever since he beat China's Ding Liren to clinch the world title in Singapore in December, has gained 10 points and now has a 2787 rating.


Gukesh, who lost the Tata Steel Masters in Wijk aan Zee to Praggnanandhaa on tiebreak, is behind second-placed Hikaru Nakamura (2802) while and Norway's Magnus Carlsen (2833) continues to be the top-ranked chess player in the world.


The Indian Grandmaster has overtaken compatriot Arjun Erigiasi and USA's Fabiano Caruana.

Erigiasi, who was the highest-ranked Indian for a long time, has moved down to fifth with a rating of 2777.

Praggnanandhaa, who is currently competing in the Prague Masters, is back in the top 10 for the first time since July last year thanks to his win at the Tata Steel Masters.

He has moved up to the eighth spot after gaining 17 pointing. He has a 2758 rating.

Koneru Humpy remains the sole Indian in the top 10 in the women's list at number six with a rating of 2528, while R Vaishali (2484) and Harika Dronavalli (2483) are 14th and 16th respectively.

The FIDE rating are different from the live Elo ratings.

(With agency inputs)

