Career-best World No.5 ranking for Satwik-Chirag

Updated on: 21 December,2022 08:10 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Satwik and Chirag have been on a stellar run this year with two world tour titles at Indian Open Super 500 and French Open Super 750 and also claimed a maiden gold at the Commonwealth Games and a bronze at the World Championships

The Indian doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reached a career-best World No.5, while HS Prannoy regained his place in the Top 10 in men’s singles in the BWF world rankings issued on Tuesday.


Satwik and Chirag have been on a stellar run this year with two world tour titles at Indian Open Super 500 and French Open Super 750 and also claimed a maiden gold at the Commonwealth Games and a bronze at the World Championships. Prannoy, too, made gains in the latest ranking as he once again broke into the top 10, grabbing the World No.9 place after starting the year at World No.26.



