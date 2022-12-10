Breaking News
HS Prannoy stuns World No.1 Axelsen to end campaign in Bangkok on a high

Updated on: 10 December,2022 09:14 AM IST  |  Bangkok
This was Prannoy’s second career win over Axelsen, whom he had beaten during the Indonesia Masters last year

India's HS Prannoy celebrates his win over Viktor Axelsen. Pic/PTI


Already out of reckoning, top Indian shuttler HS Prannoy stunned world number one and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in three games to end his BWF World Tour Finals campaign with a memorable win here on Friday.


The tie was already inconsequential for Prannoy, seeded third in the tournament, as he had lost his earlier two Group A matches but the Indian pulled off a shock 14-21, 21-17, 21-18 win over the top seed Dane in 51 minutes to at least end his campaign on a high.


This was Prannoy’s second career win over Axelsen, whom he had beaten during the Indonesia Masters last year. The career head-to-head record is, however, in favour of Axelsen at 5-2.

