HS Prannoy loses to China's Lu Guang Zu in Bangkok

HS Prannoy returns to China’s Lu Guang Zu during their match in Bangkok yesterday. Pic/PTI

India’s HS Prannoy went down fighting in three games to China’s Lu Guang Zu in his second Group A match to bow out of the semi-final race at the BWF World Tour Finals here on Thursday.

The 30-year-old from Kerala, who had lost to the same opponent in his only meeting at the French Open this year, put up a brave effort but couldn’t go the distance, losing 21-23, 21-17, 19-21 in a gruelling 84-minute contest.

It was his second loss in Group A following the opening match defeat to Japan’s Kodai Naraoka. The World No. 12 Indian will face World No.1 and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in his final Group A match on Friday.

Axelsen topped the group after beating Naraoka 21-5, 21-15 in a lop-sided contest. The Dane had also defeated Lu in straight games on Wednesday. With the top two players in the group making it to the knockout stage, it will be either Naraoka or Lu joining Axelsen in the semis.

