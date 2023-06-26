Carlos Alcaraz crowned Queen's Club Champion, defeats de Minaur in final

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 June,2023 08:38 AM IST  |  London
ANI |

Top

He defeated de Minaur 6-4, 6-4 to be crowned Queen's Club Championship. On Monday, the Alcaraz will pass Novak Djokovic for World No. 1

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning against Australia's Alex de Minaur at the end of their men's singles final match at the Cinch ATP tennis Championships at Queen's Club in west London. Pic/AFP

World No. 1 player Carlos Alcaraz clinched his first grass-court title after defeating Australia's Alex de Minaur at The Queen's Club on Sunday.


With this win, he has also returned to No. 1 spot in the ATP Rankings, as per atptour.com.


He defeated de Minaur 6-4, 6-4 to be crowned Queen's Club Championship. On Monday, the Alcaraz will pass Novak Djokovic for World No. 1.


"It means a lot to me. Being able to win this amazing tournament in my first time that I played here for me is fantastic. To know that I'm [capable of] a good level on grass, obviously [to be] champion of every tournament feels special," Alcaraz said in his on-court interview as quoted by ATP official website.

In this season, Alcaraz has now won five ATP Tour titles. Alcaraz had moved into Queen's Club Championships final with a 6-3, 6-4 win against Sebastian Korda on Saturday.

"The chances don't change so much. I mean, Novak is coming to Wimbledon. Right now I'm feeling better than the beginning of the week, that's obvious," Alcaraz said on passing Djokovic in ATP ranking.

"Of course, recovering the No. 1 before Wimbledon, it gives you extra motivation, it gives you extra confidence coming into Wimbledon. But it doesn't change too much if I play Wimbledon as the No. 2 or the No. 1," he further added.

