"I'm really happy with the level that I played today. Jiri is a great opponent, great shots," the Spaniard said in his on-court interview

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns against Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka during the round of 16 men's singles tennis match at the Cinch ATP tennis Championships at Queen's Club in west London. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Queen's Club C'ships: Alcaraz reaches quarters with win over Rinderknech x 00:00

World No 2. Carlos Alcaraz defeated 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals runner-up Jiri Lehecka 6-2, 6-3 to reach his first grass-court quarter-final at the Queen's Club Championships, here on Thursday.

"I'm really happy with the level that I played today. Jiri is a great opponent, great shots," the Spaniard said in his on-court interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He has a great game on grass. I'm really happy with the level. I think I had a really solid match. I played my game, I enjoyed playing here and I'm really happy with my first quarter-final here in Queen's," he added.

The 20-year-old began the week with a 4-2 tour-level record on grass in his young career, but he is quickly finding his footing on the surface. Alcaraz won in one hour and 25 minutes to set a clash in the last eight against former World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov or eighth seed Francisco Cerundolo.

Also Read: Carlos Alcaraz returns to No. 1 ranking with Madrid title

There was one key moment of difficulty for the Spaniard. In the second set, he faced three break points at 3-1. But Lehecka missed a forehand return and mishit a short forehand to let slip two of his opportunities, then Alcaraz snuffed out the other with a forehand winner. Those were the only break points he faced in the match.

Alcaraz is pursuing more than his first grass-court title this week. If he triumphs at Queen's Club, he will reclaim World No. 1 in the ATP Rankings from Novak Djokovic on Monday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever