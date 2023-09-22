Caroline Garcia beats Victoria Azarenka in straight sets to reach Guadalajara semifinal

The No.3 seed saved all 11 break points she encountered against 10th-seeded Azarenka to seal a spot in the final four at the WTA 1000 event

France's Caroline Garcia celebrates after defeating Belarus' Victoria Azarenka in two sets in their women's quarterfinal singles tennis match of the WTA Guadalajara Open in Zapopan, Mexico. Pic/AFP

The No.3 seed Caroline Garcia marched her way into her first semifinal in six months with a 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Victoria Azarenka at the Guadalajara Open.

The No.3 seed saved all 11 break points she encountered against 10th-seeded Azarenka to seal a spot in the final four at the WTA 1000 event.

France's top player also improved to 4-1 against Azarenka all-time with the 97-minute win.

The opening set was won by a break in the sixth game, as Garcia saved five break points over the course of her first two service games, including four in a seven-deuce marathon game at 1-1 that lasted more than 10 minutes. After breaking Azarenka to start the set, she saved six more break opportunities in a four-deuce second game of set two and came back from 0-40 to hold.

Garcia only dropped three points in the second set's final four service games.

Overall, Garcia had 28 winners to 21 unforced errors, 10 aces, and 33 unforced errors as a result of her tenacity against Azarenka. The former No. 1 reached the semifinals in Guadalajara last year and recorded seven aces in addition to 13 winners to just eight unforced errors.

"I try to be aggressive, she's likes to put pressure ... and I try to really use my serve to start the point well, and be inside the court as fast as I can. It's always tricky. She had a lot of break point opportunities, but I served really well at those points, so I guess I have to thank my serve," Garcia was quoted as saying by WTA.

"At the beginning of the match, I was a little bit tight, my legs were feeling heavy and everything. I managed to stay calm and try to just move as much as I can and see what I can do," she added.

