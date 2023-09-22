Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall
Mumbai crime: Godmother of Ghatkopar behind Malad Dhoom heist
Maharashtra: ‘Farmers are dying, when will govt declare drought?’
Maharashtra: Teachers threaten protest over move to privatise govt schools
Ganesh Chaturthi: 4 drown in Maharashtra's Palghar on first immersion night
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Caroline Garcia beats Victoria Azarenka in straight sets to reach Guadalajara semifinal

Caroline Garcia beats Victoria Azarenka in straight sets to reach Guadalajara semifinal

Updated on: 22 September,2023 10:29 AM IST  |  Guadalajara (Maxico)
ANI |

Top

The No.3 seed saved all 11 break points she encountered against 10th-seeded Azarenka to seal a spot in the final four at the WTA 1000 event

Caroline Garcia beats Victoria Azarenka in straight sets to reach Guadalajara semifinal

France's Caroline Garcia celebrates after defeating Belarus' Victoria Azarenka in two sets in their women's quarterfinal singles tennis match of the WTA Guadalajara Open in Zapopan, Mexico. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Caroline Garcia beats Victoria Azarenka in straight sets to reach Guadalajara semifinal
x
00:00

The No.3 seed Caroline Garcia marched her way into her first semifinal in six months with a 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Victoria Azarenka at the Guadalajara Open.


The No.3 seed saved all 11 break points she encountered against 10th-seeded Azarenka to seal a spot in the final four at the WTA 1000 event. 


France's top player also improved to 4-1 against Azarenka all-time with the 97-minute win. 


The opening set was won by a break in the sixth game, as Garcia saved five break points over the course of her first two service games, including four in a seven-deuce marathon game at 1-1 that lasted more than 10 minutes. After breaking Azarenka to start the set, she saved six more break opportunities in a four-deuce second game of set two and came back from 0-40 to hold.

Garcia only dropped three points in the second set's final four service games.

Overall, Garcia had 28 winners to 21 unforced errors, 10 aces, and 33 unforced errors as a result of her tenacity against Azarenka. The former No. 1 reached the semifinals in Guadalajara last year and recorded seven aces in addition to 13 winners to just eight unforced errors.

"I try to be aggressive, she's likes to put pressure ... and I try to really use my serve to start the point well, and be inside the court as fast as I can. It's always tricky. She had a lot of break point opportunities, but I served really well at those points, so I guess I have to thank my serve," Garcia was quoted as saying by WTA. 

"At the beginning of the match, I was a little bit tight, my legs were feeling heavy and everything. I managed to stay calm and try to just move as much as I can and see what I can do," she added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Victoria Azarenka tennis news sports news sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK