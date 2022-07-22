Breaking News
Caster Semenya fails to qualify in 5000m; finishes 13th

Updated on: 22 July,2022 07:43 AM IST  |  Eugene (USA)
In roasting mid-afternoon temperatures, Semenya finished 13th in the first of two rounds at Hayward Field, Eugene, in 15:46.12, more than 45sec off the 15th and final qualifying place

Caster Semenya


Caster Semenya’s first appearance in a world championships in five years on Wednesday saw the controversy-mired South African fail to qualify for the women’s 5000m finals. 

In roasting mid-afternoon temperatures, Semenya finished 13th in the first of two rounds at Hayward Field, Eugene, in 15:46.12, more than 45sec off the 15th and final qualifying place.

“Cooking!” said Semenya post-race. “It was hot, I could not keep up with the pace, I tried to stick as much as I can, but you know, it is a part of the game. I think it is great to be able to run here,” she added.

