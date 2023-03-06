CCI are inter-club squash champs

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 March,2023 09:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Winners of the various categories along with the organisers of the SILA Inter-Club Squash Championship


Cricket Club of India (CCI) beat Otters Club 5-4 to be crowned SILA Inter-Club Squash Championship winners for the second time, at the Willingdon Sports Club on Sunday. The tournament was organised by SportsXL.


Bombay Gymkhana beat Willingdon Sports Club 5-4 for a third-place finish while the hosts finished fourth. Khar Gymkhana and NSCI won the fifth and sixth positions while Goregaon Sports Club and Matunga Gymkhana were placed seventh and eighth respectively.


