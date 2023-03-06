CCI are inter-club squash champs

Bombay Gymkhana beat Willingdon Sports Club 5-4 for a third-place finish while the hosts finished fourth. Khar Gymkhana and NSCI won the fifth and sixth positions while Goregaon Sports Club and Matunga Gymkhana were placed seventh and eighth respectively

Winners of the various categories along with the organisers of the SILA Inter-Club Squash Championship

Cricket Club of India (CCI) beat Otters Club 5-4 to be crowned SILA Inter-Club Squash Championship winners for the second time, at the Willingdon Sports Club on Sunday. The tournament was organised by SportsXL.

