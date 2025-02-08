Gukesh made his foray into the format taking a draw with Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan and lost the second game to Alireza Firouzja of France

D Gukesh

Listen to this article Chess: Gukesh starts moderately in Hamburg x 00:00

World Champion D Gukesh began his campaign at the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam tour with three draws and a lone loss, signalling that he is gradually coming to terms with the new format.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gukesh made his foray into the format taking a draw with Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan and lost the second game to Alireza Firouzja of France.

In the third and fourth round, the Indian ace drew with Levon Aronian of USA and Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan at Weissenhaus Luxury resort here. There are five rounds to come in the group stage and Gukesh needs to make the cut to get into top eight out of ten participants to go ahead.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever