Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Chess Gukesh starts moderately in Hamburg

Chess: Gukesh starts moderately in Hamburg

Updated on: 08 February,2025 08:00 AM IST  |  Hamburg (Germany)
PTI |

Gukesh made his foray into the format taking a draw with Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan and lost the second game to Alireza Firouzja of France

Chess: Gukesh starts moderately in Hamburg

D Gukesh

Chess: Gukesh starts moderately in Hamburg
World Champion D Gukesh began his campaign at the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam tour with three draws and a lone loss, signalling that he is gradually coming to terms with the new format.


Gukesh made his foray into the format taking a draw with Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan and lost the second game to Alireza Firouzja of France.


In the third and fourth round, the Indian ace drew with Levon Aronian of USA and Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan at Weissenhaus Luxury resort here. There are five rounds to come in the group stage and Gukesh needs to make the cut to get into top eight out of ten participants to go ahead.


