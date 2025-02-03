Tata Steel chess: Gukesh, Pragg hold joint lead

Praggnanandhaa notched up his third consecutive win to take his tally to a commendable 8.5 points, same as his compatriot Gukesh after the 12th and penultimate round

D Gukesh. Pic/PTI

World Champion D Gukesh played out a draw with Jorden van Foreest of Holland, while Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa beat Alexey Sarana of Serbia as the two Indians shared the lead after a thrilling day at the Tata Steel Masters here.

Praggnanandhaa notched up his third consecutive win to take his tally to a commendable 8.5 points, same as his compatriot Gukesh after the 12th and penultimate round.

The two Indians are now poised for an exciting finish in the prestigious tournament, with the prospect of either one of them potentially clinching the title, a first in Tata Steel Masters history.

Meanwhile, Arjun Erigaisi managed to beat Nodirbek Abdusattorov to all but end the Uzbekistani’s chances of clinching the title. Gukesh will face Arjun in the final round whereas Praggnanandhaa takes on Vincent Keymer.

