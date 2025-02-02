Breaking News
Gukesh draws with Wei Yi, Praggnanandhaa outwits Caruana

Updated on: 02 February,2025 07:34 AM IST  |  Wijk Aan Zee (the Netherlands)
The Indian was up a pawn when the endgame surfaced but the position was level and the peace was signed in 30 moves

D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa

World champion D Gukesh maintained his half-point lead with an easy draw against Wei Yi of China, while R Praggnanandhaa outwitted top seed Fabiano Caruana of the United States to come within striking distance of the leader after the 11th round of Tata Steel Masters here.


Playing the white side of an Italian game, Gukesh went for a relatively new plan by pushing his central pawn in the opening that just helped Wei Yi maintain parity after the trade of queens.


The Indian was up a pawn when the endgame surfaced but the position was level and the peace was signed in 30 moves.


The draw helped Gukesh jump to eight points out of a possible 11 in the first major tournament of the year, while Praggnanandhaa stunned Caruana with black pieces to move to 7.5 points. Sharing the second spot is Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan, who played out a draw with German Vincent Keymer.

It was a Queen’s gambit declined by Praggnanandhaa and Caruana went for one of the complex variations to show his intent after getting some mediocre results in the tournament thus far.

Praggnanandhaa has seldom had trouble fighting complicated positions with loads of tactical possibilities, and Friday was no different as he went for an attack quickly against the white queen after the players had castled on opposite wings.

D Gukesh chess sports sports news Sports Update

