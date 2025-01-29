Breaking News
Mumbai: The four trees and toilet delaying Sion bridge demolition
Torres scam: Shivaji Park cop pulled up
Mumbai: BMC drops underground aquarium plan for Mahalaxmi racecourse
Comprehensive water transport system on the cards for Mumbai, says State Transport Minister
Mumbai: Woman harassed for months by rejected suitor
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Gukesh beats Mendonca to jump into sole lead

Gukesh beats Mendonca to jump into sole lead

Updated on: 30 January,2025 06:31 AM IST  |  Wijk Aan Zee (The Netherlands)
PTI |

Top

Praggnanadhaa on 5.5 points shares the fourth spot and it remains to be seen if things are going to get better for the Indian

Gukesh beats Mendonca to jump into sole lead

D Gukesh

Listen to this article
Gukesh beats Mendonca to jump into sole lead
x
00:00

World Champion D Gukesh crashed through the defences of compatriot Leon Luke Mendonca in the ninth round to jump into sole lead at the Tata Steel Master here.


On a day when R Praggnanandhaa lost his first game against Dutch GM Anish Giri, veteran P Harikrishna also found himself under the spotlight, falling to Russian-turned-Slovenian Vladimir Fedoseev.


“I’m happy that I played a good game today and there are still four rounds left so I’m not thinking much about the standings. I’m just happy as to how I am playing,” Gukesh said after his game.


With the win, Gukesh took his tally to 6.5 points out of a possible nine and a half points ahead of Uzbek Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Russian turned Slovenian Fedoseev, who are both on 6 points.

Praggnanadhaa on 5.5 points shares the fourth spot and it remains to be seen if things are going to get better for the Indian.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

D Gukesh chess sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK