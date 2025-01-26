Breaking News
CM Devendra Fadnavis congratulates Padma awardees from Maharashtra
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis highlights state's progress in address
Maharashtra Cultural Minister Ashish Shelar inaugurates Kala Ghoda Arts Festival
17-year-old raped by friend, two others in Mumbai
18-year-old gang-raped by brother-in-law, two others in Nashik
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Gukesh holds Abdusattorov in Tata Steel Chess

Gukesh holds Abdusattorov in Tata Steel Chess

Updated on: 26 January,2025 12:50 AM IST  |  Wijk Aan Zee (The Netherlands)
IANS |

Top

P Harikrishna, Alexey Sarana of Serbia and Vladimir Fedoseev of Slovenia share the fourth spot on 3.5 points each

Gukesh holds Abdusattorov in Tata Steel Chess

D Gukesh

Listen to this article
Gukesh holds Abdusattorov in Tata Steel Chess
x
00:00

World champion D Gukesh played out a draw with overnight joint leader Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan, while R Praggnanandhaa signed peace with defending champion Wei Yi of China in the sixth round of the Tata Steel chess tournament here.


With only decisive game in the 14-players round-robin tournament at the De Morian on Saturday, Abdusattorov and Praggnanandhaa continued to share the lead on 4.5 points out of a possible six and Gukesh is right on the toes of the leaders with four points.


P Harikrishna, Alexey Sarana of Serbia and Vladimir Fedoseev of Slovenia share the fourth spot on 3.5 points each.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

D Gukesh chess sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK