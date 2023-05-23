Breaking News
Mumbai: Rs 3.23 cr cleared to kick-off Vikhroli hospital redevelopment
Mumbai saw 26 heart attack deaths every day in 2022
BMC closes Parel TT bridge for bikers, heavy vehicles
Mumbai: Tech snag during paper correction triggers panic
Illegal posters of politicians deface Mumbai metro pillars
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Chess icons Viswanathan Anand Magnus Carlsen Ding Liren Hou Yifan to feature in Global Chess League

Chess icons Viswanathan Anand, Magnus Carlsen, Ding Liren, Hou Yifan to feature in Global Chess League

Updated on: 23 May,2023 06:27 PM IST  |  Dubai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The upcoming inaugural edition of the Global Chess League (GCL) will feature reigning world champion Ding Liren, five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, world's top-ranked player Magnus Carlsen and four-time women's world champion Hou Yifan, among others

Chess icons Viswanathan Anand, Magnus Carlsen, Ding Liren, Hou Yifan to feature in Global Chess League

Viswanathan Anand (Pic: PTI)

Listen to this article
Chess icons Viswanathan Anand, Magnus Carlsen, Ding Liren, Hou Yifan to feature in Global Chess League
x
00:00

The upcoming inaugural edition of the Global Chess League (GCL) will feature reigning world champion Ding Liren, five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, world's top-ranked player Magnus Carlsen and four-time women's world champion Hou Yifan, among others.


GCL, which is a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and the international chess federation FIDE, will be held at Dubai Chess & Culture Club from June 21 to July 2.




The complete list of players was announced on Tuesday.


All teams will compete in a one-of-a-kind joint team format, with each team consisting of six players with a minimum of two women chess players per side.

To make the tournament more competitive, five more world champions will be competing in the Global Chess League, including Liren, 2021 world rapid Champion Nodirbek Abdusattorov, 2008 blitz chess world champion Leinier Domínguez, three-time blitz champion Alexander Grischuk and 2018 world rapid champion Daniil Dubov.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Viswanathan Anand: Chess can have a wider audience

 

chess viswanathan anand sports sports news Sports Update Indian Sports News International Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK