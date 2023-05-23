Chess icons Viswanathan Anand, Magnus Carlsen, Ding Liren, Hou Yifan to feature in Global Chess League

The upcoming inaugural edition of the Global Chess League (GCL) will feature reigning world champion Ding Liren, five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, world's top-ranked player Magnus Carlsen and four-time women's world champion Hou Yifan, among others

Viswanathan Anand (Pic: PTI)

GCL, which is a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and the international chess federation FIDE, will be held at Dubai Chess & Culture Club from June 21 to July 2.

The complete list of players was announced on Tuesday.

All teams will compete in a one-of-a-kind joint team format, with each team consisting of six players with a minimum of two women chess players per side.

To make the tournament more competitive, five more world champions will be competing in the Global Chess League, including Liren, 2021 world rapid Champion Nodirbek Abdusattorov, 2008 blitz chess world champion Leinier Domínguez, three-time blitz champion Alexander Grischuk and 2018 world rapid champion Daniil Dubov.

(With PTI inputs)

