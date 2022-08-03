Breaking News
Mumbai: Mid-monsoon dry spell likely to end later this week
Mumbai: BMC to strip licences of shops encouraging illegal hawkers
Mumbai sees second day with no deaths but Covid-19 cases rise
Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde loyalist, ex-minister Samant's car 'attacked' in Pune
Kalwa-Mumbra commuters call off agitation on August 6
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Chess Olympiad Gukesh stuns Alexei Shirov as India B clinch fifth win in a row

Chess Olympiad: Gukesh stuns Alexei Shirov as India B clinch fifth win in a row

Updated on: 03 August,2022 07:57 AM IST  |  Mamallapuram
Agencies |

Top

Exhibiting a brilliant gameplay, Gukesh not only extended his unbeaten run at the prestigious event but also helped India B register a victory against fourth-seeded Spain—the team’s fifth successive win in the open section. It was Gukesh’s fifth victory on the trot in this event

Chess Olympiad: Gukesh stuns Alexei Shirov as India B clinch fifth win in a row

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Young Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh caused the biggest upset of Round 5 at the 44th Chess Olympiad by defeating former World Championship Challenger Alexei Shirov as India B shocked Spain by 2.5-1.5 score at the Chess Olympiad on Tuesday.

Also Read: Disappointing to see Anand in Dvorkovich’s camp: Ukrainian Grandmaster
 
Exhibiting a brilliant gameplay, Gukesh not only extended his unbeaten run at the prestigious event but also helped India B register a victory against fourth-seeded Spain—the team’s fifth successive win in the open section. It was Gukesh’s fifth victory on the trot in this event. 

After this victory, he overtakes Vidit Gujrathi in live ratings to be the third highest rated player in India after Viswanathan Anand and Pentala Harikrishna. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


chess sports news viswanathan anand

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK