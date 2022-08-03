Chess Olympiad: Gukesh stuns Alexei Shirov as India B clinch fifth win in a row

Exhibiting a brilliant gameplay, Gukesh not only extended his unbeaten run at the prestigious event but also helped India B register a victory against fourth-seeded Spain—the team’s fifth successive win in the open section. It was Gukesh’s fifth victory on the trot in this event

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Young Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh caused the biggest upset of Round 5 at the 44th Chess Olympiad by defeating former World Championship Challenger Alexei Shirov as India B shocked Spain by 2.5-1.5 score at the Chess Olympiad on Tuesday.



Also Read: Disappointing to see Anand in Dvorkovich’s camp: Ukrainian Grandmaster



Exhibiting a brilliant gameplay, Gukesh not only extended his unbeaten run at the prestigious event but also helped India B register a victory against fourth-seeded Spain—the team’s fifth successive win in the open section. It was Gukesh’s fifth victory on the trot in this event.

After this victory, he overtakes Vidit Gujrathi in live ratings to be the third highest rated player in India after Viswanathan Anand and Pentala Harikrishna.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever