Chess Olympiad: Red-hot India 'B' thrash Estonia

The India ‘B’ team blanked Estonia 4-0 in the second round of the Open section in the 44th Chess Olympiad here on Saturday.

Second-seeded India ‘A’ team defeated Moldova 3.5-0.5 for its second straight win. World champion Magnus Carlsen, who had missed the first round, beat Georg Meier to star in third-seeded Norway’s 4-0 victory over Uruguay.



The formidable USA team struggled for the second straight day in the Open section as the top seeds could only manage a 2.5-1.5 win over Paraguay after having dropped half a point against unfancied Angola on day 1. In the women’s section, top-seeded India ‘A’ took the winning lead against Argentina.

Koneru Humpy, playing on top board, was held to a draw by Marisa Zuriel in 44 moves but Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni notched up victories over Maria Campos and Maria Belen Sarquis respectively to give the team a second consecutive victory.

R Vaishali was involved in a battle against Maria Jose Campos on the second board.

