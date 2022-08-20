Chess: Praggnanandhaa beats Aronian for 4th win

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 August,2022 08:17 AM IST  |  Miami
The 17-year old Indian is in joint lead with 12 match points along with world No.1 Magnus Carlsen, who defeated Quang Liem Le of China 3-1

R Praggnanandhaa. Pic/PTI


Indian prodigy R Praggnanandhaa handed World No.6 Levon Aronian a 3-1 thrashing in the fourth round to notch up his fourth consecutive win in the FTX Crypto Cup, the American finale of Champions Chess Tour, on Friday.


The 17-year old Indian is in joint lead with 12 match points along with world No.1 Magnus Carlsen, who defeated Quang Liem Le of China 3-1.

Praggnanandhaa won the third game with white pieces after the first two in the four-game match ended in a stalemate.


