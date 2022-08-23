Chess: Praggnanandhaa beats Magnus Carlsen, but loses top prize

Praggnanandhaa produced a superb performance, winning three straight games including two in the blitz tie-breaks to outwit World No.1 Magnus Carlsen 4-2 in the final round of the FTX Crypto Cup

R Praggnanandhaa

Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa produced a superb performance, winning three straight games including two in the blitz tie-breaks to outwit World No.1 Magnus Carlsen 4-2 in the final round of the FTX Crypto Cup here on Monday.

However, despite the win over Carlsen, the 17-year old could only take second place in the final standings. The Norwegian won the top prize on the basis of a higher score. He finished with 16 match points to the Indian prodigy’s tally of 15.

Also Read: Tennis news: Coric, Garcia clinch Cincinnati titles

“I’ve been playing badly all day, but now I’m getting the results I deserve...it’s never good to lose, but this is as good a time as any!,” Carlsen said after the match.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal