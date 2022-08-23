Breaking News
Chess: Praggnanandhaa beats Magnus Carlsen, but loses top prize

Updated on: 23 August,2022 08:55 AM IST  |  Miami
Praggnanandhaa produced a superb performance, winning three straight games including two in the blitz tie-breaks to outwit World No.1 Magnus Carlsen 4-2 in the final round of the FTX Crypto Cup

Chess: Praggnanandhaa beats Magnus Carlsen, but loses top prize

Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa produced a superb performance, winning three straight games including two in the blitz tie-breaks to outwit World No.1 Magnus Carlsen 4-2 in the final round of the FTX Crypto Cup here on Monday.

However, despite the win over Carlsen, the 17-year old could only take second place in the final standings. The Norwegian won the top prize on the basis of a higher score. He finished with 16 match points to the Indian prodigy’s tally of 15.

“I’ve been playing badly all day, but now I’m getting the results I deserve...it’s never good to lose, but this is as good a time as any!,” Carlsen said after the match.

