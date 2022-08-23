Tennis news: Coric, Garcia clinch Cincinnati titles

The World No.152 from Croatia dispatched the Greek star 7-6 (7/0), 6-2 to become the lowest-ranked player to ever lift a Masters trophy

Borna Coric poses with the trophy in Ohio on Sunday. Pics/Getty Images (right) Caroline Garcia

Borna Coric, who only returned in March after missing a year with a shoulder injury, dominated fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday to win the ATP Cincinnati Masters.

The World No.152 from Croatia dispatched the Greek star 7-6 (7/0), 6-2 to become the lowest-ranked player to ever lift a Masters trophy. “I have no words, to be honest. It’s just an unbelievable feeling,” the winner said.

“I’m just gonna enjoy this. I thought I could play well. I was training hard, and I knew I could play good tennis, but to play this level of tennis, I was just not aware.” Meanwhile, qualifier Caroline Garcia completed a dream week at the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters with a 6-2, 6-4 title defeat of Petra Kvitova.

