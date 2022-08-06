Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC says Milan subway ready for heavy rain
Mumbai: BMC set to auction attached properties of tax defaulters
Mumbai: You can soon find a spot at BEST parking facility through an app
Mumbai: Here’s why 150-year-old Carnac Bridge has to go
Mumbai: Schools take measures to keep students safe
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Tennis news Rafael Nadal pulls out of Montreal event ahead of US Open

Tennis news: Rafael Nadal pulls out of Montreal event ahead of US Open

Updated on: 06 August,2022 08:22 AM IST  |  Paris
Agencies |

Top

The announcement marks a major blow to the Spaniard’s hopes of being fully fit for the US Open.

Tennis news: Rafael Nadal pulls out of Montreal event ahead of US Open

Rafael Nadal


World No.3 Rafael Nadal, who has not played since suffering an abdominal tear at Wimbledon last month, has withdrawn from next week’s ATP event in Montreal, he said on Twitter on Friday.

The announcement marks a major blow to the Spaniard’s hopes of being fully fit for the US Open. “We have decided not to travel to Montreal and continue with the training sessions without forcing ourselves,” Nadal tweeted.

“I sincerely thank the tournament director, Eugene, and his entire team for the understanding and support they have always shown me, and today was no exception.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

rafael nadal wimbledon atp us open Twitter sports news tennis news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK