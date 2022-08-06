Tennis news: Rafael Nadal pulls out of Montreal event ahead of US Open

The announcement marks a major blow to the Spaniard’s hopes of being fully fit for the US Open.

Rafael Nadal

World No.3 Rafael Nadal, who has not played since suffering an abdominal tear at Wimbledon last month, has withdrawn from next week’s ATP event in Montreal, he said on Twitter on Friday.

The announcement marks a major blow to the Spaniard’s hopes of being fully fit for the US Open. “We have decided not to travel to Montreal and continue with the training sessions without forcing ourselves,” Nadal tweeted.

“I sincerely thank the tournament director, Eugene, and his entire team for the understanding and support they have always shown me, and today was no exception.”

