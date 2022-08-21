Chess: Praggnanandhaa’s winning run ends

Liem Le scored an emphatic 2.5-0.5 win over the teenaged Indian GM, securing victories in games two and three after the opener ended in a draw. A 43-move win in the third game sealed the deal for Liem Le as Praggnanandhaa’s stupendous run was halted

R Praggnanandhaa. Pic/AFP

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa’s winning run came to an end at the hands of China’s Quang Liem Le in the fifth round of the FTX Crypto Cup, the American finale of Champions Chess Tour, here.

Liem Le scored an emphatic 2.5-0.5 win over the teenaged Indian GM, securing victories in games two and three after the opener ended in a draw. A 43-move win in the third game sealed the deal for Liem Le as Praggnanandhaa’s stupendous run was halted.

Also Read: Photos: Happy Birthday, the beautiful Grandmaster Tania Sachdev!

World No.1 Magnus Carlsen, meanwhile, went down 2-4 in a tie-break to Jan-Krzystof Duda of Poland after the four-game match ended 2-2.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal