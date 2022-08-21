Breaking News
Chess: Praggnanandhaa’s winning run ends

Updated on: 21 August,2022 07:50 AM IST  |  Miami
Liem Le scored an emphatic 2.5-0.5 win over the teenaged Indian GM, securing victories in games two and three after the opener ended in a draw. A 43-move win in the third game sealed the deal for Liem Le as Praggnanandhaa's stupendous run was halted

Chess: Praggnanandhaa’s winning run ends

R Praggnanandhaa. Pic/AFP


Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa’s winning run came to an end at the hands of China’s Quang Liem Le in the fifth round of the FTX Crypto Cup, the American finale of Champions Chess Tour, here.


Liem Le scored an emphatic 2.5-0.5 win over the teenaged Indian GM, securing victories in games two and three after the opener ended in a draw. A 43-move win in the third game sealed the deal for Liem Le as Praggnanandhaa’s stupendous run was halted.

World No.1 Magnus Carlsen, meanwhile, went down 2-4 in a tie-break to Jan-Krzystof Duda of Poland after the four-game match ended 2-2.

