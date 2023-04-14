Breaking News
Chess: Pulli triumphs after three-way tie

Updated on: 14 April,2023 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Representational images. Pic/iStock


In a tournament of turnarounds and surprises, eighth seed Shanmukha Pulli, who was not expected to be in contention for the crown, emerged the champion of the 6th FIDE Rating Chess Championship in Mumbai.


Starting the last round as the joint overnight leader with the favourite, Arnav Kheredekar, Pulli, 24, drew his last round quickly with Darsh Shetty and ended in a three-way tie at the top with the remaining results going his way.



Also read: All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament from April 7


chess sports Sports Update sports news

