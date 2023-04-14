Chess: Pulli triumphs after three-way tie

Starting the last round as the joint overnight leader with the favourite, Arnav Kheredekar, Pulli, 24, drew his last round quickly with Darsh Shetty and ended in a three-way tie at the top with the remaining results going his way

Representational images. Pic/iStock

In a tournament of turnarounds and surprises, eighth seed Shanmukha Pulli, who was not expected to be in contention for the crown, emerged the champion of the 6th FIDE Rating Chess Championship in Mumbai.

Starting the last round as the joint overnight leader with the favourite, Arnav Kheredekar, Pulli, 24, drew his last round quickly with Darsh Shetty and ended in a three-way tie at the top with the remaining results going his way.

Also read: All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament from April 7

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever