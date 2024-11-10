Chess: Raunak holds Pranav; Aronian wins

The Indians agreed to share the point after 39 moves in the fifth-round contest, but GM Levon Aronian dispelled the challenge of GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave

GM Raunak Sadhwani ended the four-match winning run of promising Pranav V, holding the latter for a draw in the Challengers category of the Chennai Grand Masters here on Saturday.

The Indians agreed to share the point after 39 moves in the fifth-round contest, but GM Levon Aronian dispelled the challenge of GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

