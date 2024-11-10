Breaking News
Chess: Raunak holds Pranav; Aronian wins

Updated on: 10 November,2024 08:27 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

The Indians agreed to share the point after 39 moves in the fifth-round contest, but GM Levon Aronian dispelled the challenge of GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave

Representational image. Pic/iStock

GM Raunak Sadhwani ended the four-match winning run of promising Pranav V, holding the latter for a draw in the Challengers category of the Chennai Grand Masters here on Saturday. 


The Indians agreed to share the point after 39 moves in the fifth-round contest, but GM Levon Aronian dispelled the challenge of GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


chess sports sports news Sports Update

