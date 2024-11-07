Breaking News
Railways manage record passengers in festivals, 12 million transported in a day
SC asks Ajit Pawar NCP to issue disclaimer in 36 hours in clock symbol case
Mumbai Police arrests man from Karnataka for sending threats to Salman Khan
MVA rally: Rahul Gandhi announces Rs 3,000 monthly to women, free travel
Congress in a steady state of decline; BJP set to win Maharashtra polls: Scindia
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Chennai Grand Masters Erigaisi holds Aronian

Chennai Grand Masters: Erigaisi holds Aronian

Updated on: 07 November,2024 07:32 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Top

In the Challengers, Vaishali R, one of two female chess players debuting this year, earned her first points by holding top-seed Raunak Sadhwani

Chennai Grand Masters: Erigaisi holds Aronian

Arjun Erigaisi. Pic/FIDE CHESS

Listen to this article
Chennai Grand Masters: Erigaisi holds Aronian
x
00:00

India’s Arjun Erigaisi continued his strong start to the Chennai Grand Masters by holding the second-highest-ranked player in the tournament, American Grandmaster Levon Aronian, to a draw on Wednesday.


Also Read: Kiran George moves into 2nd round of Korea Masters


In the Challengers, Vaishali R, one of two female chess players debuting this year, earned her first points by holding top-seed Raunak Sadhwani.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chess sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK