Chennai Grand Masters: Erigaisi holds Aronian

Arjun Erigaisi. Pic/FIDE CHESS

India’s Arjun Erigaisi continued his strong start to the Chennai Grand Masters by holding the second-highest-ranked player in the tournament, American Grandmaster Levon Aronian, to a draw on Wednesday.

In the Challengers, Vaishali R, one of two female chess players debuting this year, earned her first points by holding top-seed Raunak Sadhwani.

