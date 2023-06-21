Breaking News
Mumbai: Metros may start rolling even if car sheds are not ready
https://www.mid-day.com/mumbai/mumbai-news/article/mumbai-3-km-from-horror-hostel-students-live-in-terror-23293448
Top cop to probe BMC projects
Mumbai: Kurar police bust ATM fraud gang, 4 arrested for nationwide scams
Mumbai: Relationship manager nearly empties bank accounts of 80-year-old
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Chirag Satwik rise to career high World No 3 rankings

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No. 3 rankings

Updated on: 21 June,2023 08:08 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

In men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth climbed three places to World No. 19, following Lakshya Sen closely on World No. 18

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No. 3 rankings

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (right)and Chirag Shetty. Pic/AP;PTI

Listen to this article
Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No. 3 rankings
x
00:00

Fresh from winning their maiden Super 1000 men’s doubles title, star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty achieved a career-best World No. 3 in the latest BWF ranking issued on Tuesday.


The Commonwealth Games gold medallists upstaged reigning world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in straight games to win the Indonesia Open, becoming the first pair from the country to claim a Super 1000 event on Sunday. 


Also Read: A sneak peek into Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty’s career in numbers


In men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth climbed three places to World No. 19, following Lakshya Sen closely on World No. 18.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

badminton sports news International Sports News Update Indian Sports News Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK