In men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth climbed three places to World No. 19, following Lakshya Sen closely on World No. 18

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (right)and Chirag Shetty. Pic/AP;PTI

Listen to this article Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No. 3 rankings x 00:00

Fresh from winning their maiden Super 1000 men’s doubles title, star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty achieved a career-best World No. 3 in the latest BWF ranking issued on Tuesday.

The Commonwealth Games gold medallists upstaged reigning world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in straight games to win the Indonesia Open, becoming the first pair from the country to claim a Super 1000 event on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: A sneak peek into Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty’s career in numbers

In men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth climbed three places to World No. 19, following Lakshya Sen closely on World No. 18.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever