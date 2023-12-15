Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Chirag Sen stuns third seed Christophersen

Updated on: 15 December,2023 07:14 AM IST  |  Cuttack
PTI |

Top seed Wen Chi Hsu of Chinese Taipei faced a tough opponent in Lo Sin Yan Happy of Hong Kong, going down 15-21, 16-21 in the women’s singles pre-quarterfinal. Unnati Hooda defeated Ashmita Chaliha 21-18, 21-16 to make the quarter-finals

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

India’s Chirag Sen, ranked 106th in the world, came up with a stunning performance to knock out third seed Mads Christophersen of Denmark 21-10, 15-21, 21-17 in the men’s singles pre-quarterfinal of the Odisha Masters badminton tournament here on Thursday.


Also Read: Near-quitter Rohan wins All India Senior Ranking badminton tournament


Top seed Wen Chi Hsu of Chinese Taipei faced a tough opponent in Lo Sin Yan Happy of Hong Kong, going down 15-21, 16-21 in the women’s singles pre-quarterfinal. Unnati Hooda defeated Ashmita Chaliha 21-18, 21-16 to make the quarter-finals.


