Chirag Sen stuns third seed Christophersen

Top seed Wen Chi Hsu of Chinese Taipei faced a tough opponent in Lo Sin Yan Happy of Hong Kong, going down 15-21, 16-21 in the women’s singles pre-quarterfinal. Unnati Hooda defeated Ashmita Chaliha 21-18, 21-16 to make the quarter-finals

India’s Chirag Sen, ranked 106th in the world, came up with a stunning performance to knock out third seed Mads Christophersen of Denmark 21-10, 15-21, 21-17 in the men’s singles pre-quarterfinal of the Odisha Masters badminton tournament here on Thursday.

