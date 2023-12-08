India’s Karthikeya Gulshan Kumar produced a thrilling performance to stun fifth seed Mads Christophersen of Denmark 21-18, 21-15 to reach the men’s singles quarter-finals of the Guwahati Masters Super 100 badminton tournament

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Badminton: Kumar stuns 5th seed to enter quarters x 00:00

India’s Karthikeya Gulshan Kumar produced a thrilling performance to stun fifth seed Mads Christophersen of Denmark 21-18, 21-15 to reach the men’s singles quarter-finals of the Guwahati Masters Super 100 badminton tournament.

Also Read: Squash: Senthilkumar, Singh ousted in Rd Two

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever