Breaking News
Why was car shed land not marked as forest, asks Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Eknath Shinde govt orders demolition of two coastal resorts allegedly owned by ex-minister Anil Parab
Mumbai reports 838 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths
Mumbai: Bandra Fair is back this year!
Mumbai logs 838 Covid-19 cases, two deaths
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Coco Gauff Rafael Nadal Iga Swiatek raise USD 1 million for war torn Ukraine

Coco Gauff, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek raise USD 1 million for war-torn Ukraine

Updated on: 26 August,2022 07:51 AM IST  |  New York
Agencies |

Top

“You guys all know me. I like to speak out when it’s right. I’m glad that I was able to be a part of this,” Gauff said after teaming with John McEnroe in a mixed doubles match against Nadal and Swiatek

Coco Gauff, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek raise USD 1 million for war-torn Ukraine

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek during a Tennis Plays For Peace exhibition match to benefit Ukraine in New York. Pic/AFP


Coco Gauff’s shoes carried the message ‘Play for Peace’ as she joined Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and other tennis stars in a pre-US Open exhibition event that helped generate more than $1 million for humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.


“You guys all know me. I like to speak out when it’s right. I’m glad that I was able to be a part of this,” Gauff said after teaming with John McEnroe in a mixed doubles match against Nadal and Swiatek. The US Tennis Association said 100 per cent of proceeds from sales of tickets of its Tennis Plays for Peace Exhibition at Louis Armstrong Stadium went to an international nonprofit organisation. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
rafael nadal tennis news sports news us open

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK