Coco Gauff, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek raise USD 1 million for war-torn Ukraine

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek during a Tennis Plays For Peace exhibition match to benefit Ukraine in New York. Pic/AFP

Coco Gauff’s shoes carried the message ‘Play for Peace’ as she joined Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and other tennis stars in a pre-US Open exhibition event that helped generate more than $1 million for humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.

“You guys all know me. I like to speak out when it’s right. I’m glad that I was able to be a part of this,” Gauff said after teaming with John McEnroe in a mixed doubles match against Nadal and Swiatek. The US Tennis Association said 100 per cent of proceeds from sales of tickets of its Tennis Plays for Peace Exhibition at Louis Armstrong Stadium went to an international nonprofit organisation.

