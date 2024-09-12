A letter seen Wednesday by the Associated Press, was sent by the IOC’s ethics commission to the 111 members in the contest to succeed Thomas Bach next year

Sebastian Coe

Listen to this article Coe doubtful for President as IOC alters rules x 00:00

In a move by the International Olympic Committee that apparently could block Sebastian Coe as an expected presidential candidate, the Olympic governing body has clarified its complex election rules before a deadline Sunday to enter the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Oz hockey star Craig banned after Olympic cocaine bust

A letter seen Wednesday by the Associated Press, was sent by the IOC’s ethics commission to the 111 members in the contest to succeed Thomas Bach next year. Details in the two-page letter dated Monday specified why Coe, the 67-year-old president of the track governing body World Athletics, would seem ineligible to complete a full first IOC mandate of eight years.



The winning candidate must be a member of the IOC on election day, scheduled for March in Greece, “and during the entire duration of their term as IOC President,” the letter stated. Coe’s IOC membership is conditional on being president of World Athletics, a role he must leave in 2027 on completing the maximum 12 years in office.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever