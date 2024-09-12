Coe doubtful for President as IOC alters rules

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 September,2024 07:49 AM IST  |  Geneva
A letter seen Wednesday by the Associated Press, was sent by the IOC’s ethics commission to the 111 members in the contest to succeed Thomas Bach next year

In a move by the International Olympic Committee that apparently could block Sebastian Coe as an expected presidential candidate, the Olympic governing body has clarified its complex election rules before a deadline Sunday to enter the race.


A letter seen Wednesday by the Associated Press, was sent by the IOC’s ethics commission to the 111 members in the contest to succeed Thomas Bach next year. Details in the two-page letter dated Monday specified why Coe, the 67-year-old president of the track governing body World Athletics, would seem ineligible to complete a full first IOC mandate of eight years.
 
The winning candidate must be a member of the IOC on election day, scheduled for March in Greece, “and during the entire duration of their term as IOC President,” the letter stated. Coe’s IOC membership is conditional on being president of World Athletics, a role he must leave in 2027 on completing the maximum 12 years in office.


