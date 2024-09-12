Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Oz hockey star Craig banned after Olympic cocaine bust

Updated on: 12 September,2024 07:46 AM IST  |  Sydney
AFP |

Craig will serve at least half of the ban, which began on September 9, with the remaining six months to be suspended if the player met conduct requirements, a Hockey Australia statement said

Tom Craig

Australian hockey player Tom Craig has been banned for 12 months following his arrest during the Paris Olympics last month on suspicion of buying cocaine, Hockey Australia said Wednesday. 


Also Read: ‘Attention solely on able-bodied athletes’



Craig will serve at least half of the ban, which began on September 9, with the remaining six months to be suspended if the player met conduct requirements, a Hockey Australia statement said. 


The 29-year-old was released without charge, but was given a warning by a judge after French police detained him for allegedly trying to buy cocaine in Paris days after Australia lost their hockey quarter-final at the Games. 

