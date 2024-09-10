Sukhjeet scored in the second and 60th minutes while Abhishek (3rd), Sanjay (17th) and Uttam Singh (54th) were the other Indian goal getters

India players celebrate a goal v Japan during their Asian Champions Trophy match at Hulunbuir, China, yesterday. Pic/Hockey India

Listen to this article India thrash Japan 5-1 in Asian Champions Trophy x 00:00

Sukhjeet Singh struck a brace as defending champions India thrashed Japan 5-1 in a league match to notch up their second consecutive win in the men’s Hero Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sukhjeet scored in the second and 60th minutes while Abhishek (3rd), Sanjay (17th) and Uttam Singh (54th) were the other Indian goal getters. Matsumoto Kazumasa pulled one back for Japan in the 41st minute.

Also Read: Syria rout india 3-0

Four-time champions India got two penalty corners as against five of Japan. India were quick to get the lead with Sukhjeet scoring a brilliant field goal in the second minute of the match itself. It was Sanjay, hovering on the right side of the circle, lobbed in a cross that was swiftly deflected by Sukhjeet.

India extended the lead to 2-0 in the next minute with Abhishek dribbling past several Japanese defenders before rounding off the goalkeeper to score.

The onslaught continued in the second quarter with Sanjay converting a splendid penalty corner in the 17th minute.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever