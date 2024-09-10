Breaking News
Maharashtra: Nearly 50 leopards in Junnar to be sterilised
Dating app scam: Accused sent to judicial custody
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge second girder finally launched, lowering to begin soon
Mumbai: Eid procession shifted to ensure peaceful Ganesh festivities
Ganeshotsav 2024: 10 lakh travelled to Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > India thrash Japan 5 1 in Asian Champions Trophy

India thrash Japan 5-1 in Asian Champions Trophy

Updated on: 10 September,2024 08:27 AM IST  |  Hulunbuir (China)
PTI |

Top

Sukhjeet scored in the second and 60th minutes while Abhishek (3rd), Sanjay (17th) and Uttam Singh (54th) were the other Indian goal getters

India thrash Japan 5-1 in Asian Champions Trophy

India players celebrate a goal v Japan during their Asian Champions Trophy match at Hulunbuir, China, yesterday. Pic/Hockey India

Listen to this article
India thrash Japan 5-1 in Asian Champions Trophy
x
00:00

Sukhjeet Singh struck a brace as defending champions India thrashed Japan 5-1 in a league match to notch up their second consecutive win in the men’s Hero Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Monday.


Sukhjeet scored in the second and 60th minutes while Abhishek (3rd), Sanjay (17th) and Uttam Singh (54th) were the other Indian goal getters. Matsumoto Kazumasa pulled one back for Japan in the 41st minute.



Also Read: Syria rout india 3-0


Four-time champions India got two penalty corners as against five of Japan. India were quick to get the lead with Sukhjeet scoring a brilliant field goal in the second minute of the match itself. It was Sanjay, hovering on the right side of the circle, lobbed in a cross that was swiftly deflected by Sukhjeet.

India extended the lead to 2-0 in the next minute with Abhishek dribbling past several Japanese defenders before rounding off the goalkeeper to score.
The onslaught continued in the second quarter with Sanjay converting a splendid penalty corner in the 17th minute.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

asian champions trophy hockey sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK