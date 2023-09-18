Coleman edges out world champion Lyles in 100m at Prefontaine Classic

The annual Prefontaine Classic, normally run earlier in the year, served as the Diamond League finale this season

USA’s Christian Coleman wins the 100m in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

American Christian Coleman edged world champion and fellow countryman Noah Lyles in the 100 meters at the season-ending Prefontaine Classic.

Coleman won in 9.83 seconds on Saturday, matching Lyles’s world’s best this season, with Lyles finishing in 9.85. The annual Prefontaine Classic, normally run earlier in the year, served as the Diamond League finale this season.

