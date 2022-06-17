Collin Morikawa grabs share of early US Open lead

The 25-year-old American had a bogey-free front nine at The Country Club to stand on 3-under alongside fellow American Matthew NeSmith

Collin Morikawa plays a second shot on the tenth hole during round one of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship. Pic/AFP

Reigning British Open champion Collin Morikawa sank a 16-foot birdie putt at the par-4 ninth to share Thursday’s early first-round lead at the 122nd US Open.

The 25-year-old American had a bogey-free front nine at The Country Club to stand on 3-under alongside fellow golfer American Matthew NeSmith. World No.7 Morikawa rolled in a birdie putt from just over 50 feet at the par-3 second.

