Breaking News
8 per cent of Covid-19 patients reported mental illnesses: Study
Mumbai: Colleges goof up, HSC students in trouble after they opt for 'unauthorised' subject
Maharashtra: SSC board results to be announced at 1pm today
Mumbai reports 2,366 new Covid-19 cases, highest single day figures since Jan
Mumbai’s water stock enough to last another month
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Collin Morikawa grabs share of early US Open lead

Collin Morikawa grabs share of early US Open lead

Updated on: 17 June,2022 08:59 AM IST  |  Brookline (USA)
AFP |

Top

The 25-year-old American had a bogey-free front nine at The Country Club to stand on 3-under alongside fellow American Matthew NeSmith

Collin Morikawa grabs share of early US Open lead

Collin Morikawa plays a second shot on the tenth hole during round one of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship. Pic/AFP


Reigning British Open champion Collin Morikawa sank a 16-foot birdie putt at the par-4 ninth to share Thursday’s early first-round lead at the 122nd US Open.

Also Read: Golfer Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims eyes ‘dream job




The 25-year-old American had a bogey-free front nine at The Country Club to stand on 3-under alongside fellow golfer American Matthew NeSmith. World No.7 Morikawa rolled in a birdie putt from just over 50 feet at the par-3 second.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

golf sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK