Commonwealth Games 2026 | "Need time to think about that": Craig Fulton on omission of hockey

Craig Fulton (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of the India vs Germany bilateral series, Team India's head coach Craig Fulton expressed his views on the exclusion of hockey from the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

The games where India could have won medals such as cricket, field hockey, badminton and wrestling are dropped from the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. The marquee event is set to begin on July 23 to August 2, next year. The sporting event will return to the Scottish city after 12 years.

The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be hosted across four venues such as Scotstoun Stadium, Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Emirates Arena, including the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, and the Scottish Event Campus (SEC).

"I need time to think about that. It is what it is. Unfortunately, at the same time, I am thinking about today. What is going to happen tomorrow and the day after tomorrow that is further down the line," Fulton said in the press conference ahead of the bilateral series.

Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh shared his views on the sport's exclusion from the Commonwealth Games 2026.

"I just got to know about it. But I think it was a target for us and this time our target was for a gold medal. This is not in our hands. At present, these two matches are important for us," Harmanpreet said.

Field hockey's exclusion means the sport will be missing from the event for the first time since its CWG debut in 1998. With a total of six medals shared between men's and women's teams, including a gold, four silver and a bronze, India is the second-most successful field-hockey side in CWG behind Australia.

India also has a stellar record in badminton, table tennis and squash at the CWG, having won 31 medals (including 10 gold), 28 medals (including 10 gold) and five medals (including a gold) in these games across all editions of the competitions in which they were played.

Indian Men's Hockey Team will be in action against Germany at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. The Paris 2024 bronze medalists India will face off against the Olympic Silver medallists on October 23-24.

International hockey is returning to New Delhi after a decade with this event and several dignitaries, including former hockey stars, are expected to attend the event, including Harbinder and Zafar. The last time India played at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium was the Hockey World League Final - Men's Round 4, back in January 2014.

