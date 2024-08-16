Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Fierce contest in Congress for Dharavi, Versova
Mumbai: Bandra Fair row reaches cardinal
National Film Awards 2024: Nithya Menen, Rishab Shetty win best actor awards; KGF 2, PS-1 win big
Sharmila Tagore's Gulmohar wins Best Hindi Film National Award, Neena Gupta Best Supporting Actress
Mumbai: Ghatkopar traffic woes to ease by March 2025
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Could see myself playing till 2032 Vinesh Phogat drops hint at her future read full statement

"Could see myself playing till 2032": Vinesh Phogat drops hint at her future; read full statement

Updated on: 16 August,2024 09:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the finals of the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling category at the Paris Olympics 2024 for being overweight by 100 grams. Following the matter, the wrestler appealed to CAS to award her a joint silver medal, but later the court rejected it. Considering the rejection from the CAS, India's medal tally at the Games

Vinesh Phogat (Pic: File Pic/X/@Phogat_Vinesh)

Listen to this article
"Could see myself playing till 2032": Vinesh Phogat drops hint at her future; read full statement
x
00:00

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat shared a post on her X handle after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced their decision following her appeal for a joint silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.


In the post, she further dropped a hint about her future in the sport. "Maybe under different circumstances, I could see myself playing till 2032, because the fight in me and wrestling in me will always be there". Taking to X:




Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the finals of the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling category at the Paris Olympics 2024 for being overweight by 100 grams. Following the matter, the wrestler appealed to CAS to award her a joint silver medal, but later the court rejected it.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS: Know ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker's hobbies apart from shooting

The Indian Olympics Association (IOA) President PT Usha expressed "shock and disappointment at the decision of the Sole Arbitrator at the CAS to dismiss Phogat's application against the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC)."

Considering the rejection from the CAS, India's medal tally at the Paris Olympics 2024 remains six which includes one silver and five bronze medals.

“The operative part of the August 14 decision, which dismisses Vinesh’s application to be awarded a shared silver medal in women’s 50 kg category at the Paris Olympic Games has significant implications for her in particular and the sporting community at large,” the IOA stated.

It is said that one night prior to the finals, Vinesh Phogat trained overnight to fit in the weight category. Due to the overnight training, the wrestler was dehydrated and was hospitalised in Paris.

She also created history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to qualify for the finals of the Paris Olympics 2024 after defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez by 5-0.

Later, Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez replaced Phogat to play in the Paris Olympics 2024 finals against USA's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Vinesh Phogat wrestling india sports news Indian Sports News Paris Olympics 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK