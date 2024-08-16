Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the finals of the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling category at the Paris Olympics 2024 for being overweight by 100 grams. Following the matter, the wrestler appealed to CAS to award her a joint silver medal, but later the court rejected it. Considering the rejection from the CAS, India's medal tally at the Games

Vinesh Phogat (Pic: File Pic/X/@Phogat_Vinesh)

Listen to this article "Could see myself playing till 2032": Vinesh Phogat drops hint at her future; read full statement x 00:00

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat shared a post on her X handle after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced their decision following her appeal for a joint silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the post, she further dropped a hint about her future in the sport. "Maybe under different circumstances, I could see myself playing till 2032, because the fight in me and wrestling in me will always be there". Taking to X:

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the finals of the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling category at the Paris Olympics 2024 for being overweight by 100 grams. Following the matter, the wrestler appealed to CAS to award her a joint silver medal, but later the court rejected it.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS: Know ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker's hobbies apart from shooting

The Indian Olympics Association (IOA) President PT Usha expressed "shock and disappointment at the decision of the Sole Arbitrator at the CAS to dismiss Phogat's application against the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC)."

Considering the rejection from the CAS, India's medal tally at the Paris Olympics 2024 remains six which includes one silver and five bronze medals.

“The operative part of the August 14 decision, which dismisses Vinesh’s application to be awarded a shared silver medal in women’s 50 kg category at the Paris Olympic Games has significant implications for her in particular and the sporting community at large,” the IOA stated.

It is said that one night prior to the finals, Vinesh Phogat trained overnight to fit in the weight category. Due to the overnight training, the wrestler was dehydrated and was hospitalised in Paris.

She also created history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to qualify for the finals of the Paris Olympics 2024 after defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez by 5-0.

Later, Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez replaced Phogat to play in the Paris Olympics 2024 finals against USA's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt.