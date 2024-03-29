Breaking News
TMC commissioner holds pre-monsoon preparedness meeting with officials
Maharashtra: 22-year-old woman jumps into river to end life, rescued in Thane
Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA accuses Sanjay Raut of stabbing it in the back
Actor Govinda joins CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai
Bawankule's statement on case involving Rana misleading, Cong writes to EC, SC
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Cueist Advani sets the bar high with 529 break
<< Back to Elections 2024

Cueist Advani sets the bar high with 529 break

Updated on: 29 March,2024 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Devendra Joshi by a convincing 1063-224 scoreline in a second round league match of the All India CCI Billiards Classic at the Wilson Jones Billiards Hall on Thursday

Cueist Advani sets the bar high with 529 break

Pankaj Advani. File pic

Listen to this article
Cueist Advani sets the bar high with 529 break
x
00:00

Reigning world champion Pankaj Advani produced another masterclass performance and hit peak form to construct a magnificent 529-point break, the highest in the tournament, as he cruised past seasoned cueist and compatriot Devendra Joshi by a convincing 1063-224 scoreline in a second round league match of the All India CCI Billiards Classic at the Wilson Jones Billiards Hall on Thursday.




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Pankaj Advani sports sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK