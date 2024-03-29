Cueist Advani sets the bar high with 529 break

Devendra Joshi by a convincing 1063-224 scoreline in a second round league match of the All India CCI Billiards Classic at the Wilson Jones Billiards Hall on Thursday
Pankaj Advani. File pic
Reigning world champion Pankaj Advani produced another masterclass performance and hit peak form to construct a magnificent 529-point break, the highest in the tournament, as he cruised past seasoned cueist and compatriot Devendra Joshi by a convincing 1063-224 scoreline in a second round league match of the All India CCI Billiards Classic at the Wilson Jones Billiards Hall on Thursday.
ADVERTISEMENT