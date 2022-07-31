CWG 2022: Boxer Lovlina starts campaign with easy win

Opening her campaign against New Zealand's Ariane Nicholson, an amateur boxer who otherwise has a day job as a hairdresser, Lovlina emerged a 5-0 winner, getting a unanimous decision from all five judges at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) here

India's Lovlina Borgohain (Blue) after her win against Ariane Nicholson (Red) of New Zealand during the women's 66-70kg (light middleweight) boxing match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK. Pic/PTI

India's Olympic bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain made a perfect start in her quest for a Commonwealth Games medal with a comfortable victory against her first-round opponent from New Zealand in the women's light middle-weight (over 66-70 kg) bout to storm into the quarterfinals here on Saturday. The Indian boxer is now one win away from securing a bronze medal.

Opening her campaign against New Zealand's Ariane Nicholson, an amateur boxer who otherwise has a day job as a hairdresser, Lovlina emerged a 5-0 winner, getting a unanimous decision from all five judges at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) here.

The 24-year-old Lovlina, who works as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Assam Police, exploited her height advantage and longer reach fully against her 38-year-old opponent to emerge the winner comfortably.



Making her Commonwealth Games debut, Lovlina managed to score 30-27, 30-27, 30-25, 30-25 and 30-27 on all five cards for a unanimous decision, winning 5-0 on points.

Playing from the blue corner, Lovlina was the better boxer in the ring by all counts and did not give her rival from New Zealand many chances. She unleashed a flurry of punches -- and some good combinations -- in all three rounds to score a comfortable win.

Lovlina, who has won medals in World Championships and Asian Championships besides the Tokyo Olympic Games, will next take on Rosie Eccles of Wales for a place in the semifinal and assure herself at least a bronze medal.

