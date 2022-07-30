Boxer Lovlina Borgohain stranded after leaving ceremony midway

When Bhandari, the vice-president of the Boxing federation, and also the chef-de-mission of the contingent here, said, “The transport is limited. And everyone had to use the buses allotted to us by the organisers.” He was right

Lovlina Borgohain

Lovlina Borgohain was again in focus on the night of the opening ceremony, as she and another athlete wanted to leave early but had no transport to do so. It was getting late and Borgohain, understandably, wanted to leave. When Bhandari, the vice-president of the Boxing federation, and also the chef-de-mission of the contingent here, said, “The transport is limited. And everyone had to use the buses allotted to us by the organisers.” He was right.

India’s joint flagbearers Manpreet Singh and PV Sindhu during the opening ceremony at Birmingham on Thursday. Pic/Getty Images

Other officials suggested that she could have stayed back or opted out as many others did because of their events. It was later learnt that the boxer and her fellow athlete (Mohammad Hussamuddin), first tried to book a taxi, and were later helped by some other Indians to get to a bus going to the village. It was quite late, but transport has always been a problem on such days.

