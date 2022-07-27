Breaking News
CWG 2022: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain’s coach receives accreditation

Updated on: 27 July,2022 07:05 AM IST  |  Birmingham
Gurung, who is also Indian team’s assistant coach, was added to the Indian contingent, just days before the event. On arrival here on Sunday, she was not allowed to enter the Village as she did not have an accreditation, triggering the controversy

Lovlina Borgohain. Pic/AFP


Lovlina Borgohain’s personal coach Sandhya Gurung on Tuesday received her accreditation for the Commonwealth Games, a day after the Olympic bronze medallist claimed her preparation for the event was getting affected due to “continuous harassment” of her coaches.

Gurung, who is also Indian team’s assistant coach, was added to the Indian contingent, just days before the event. On arrival here on Sunday, she was not allowed to enter the Village as she did not have an accreditation, triggering the controversy.

“Sandhya was brought to the boxing village today morning and given accreditation. She is the with the team now,” an IOA official told PTI.

