Narinder Batra resigns from IOA, IOC and FIH posts

Narinder Batra with Indian Hockey team captain Manpreet Singh during an event. (Courtesy: PTI)

Indian Olympic Association chief Narinder Batra has resigned from his positions as Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief, International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and International Hockey Federation (FIH) President on Monday.

In three separate handwritten letters, addressed to the IOA secretary general, IOC President and the FIH Executive Board, Batra has stated that he is resigning from all the posts due to personal reasons.











Batra had ceased to be IOA President after the Delhi High Court had struck down his post of 'Life Member' in Hockey India. He had contested and won the 2017 IOA elections in the basis of this post.

However, his resignation from the FIH position comes as a surprise. He had been re-elected as President at the 47th FIH Congress in Lausanne, Switzerland, last year, and his term was to end in 2024.