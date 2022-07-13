Surya Ganguly wins chess event in Switzerland

Ganguly, 39, scored 6.5 points from seven rounds to take the top prize ahead of Sethuraman (5.5 points) and French Woman Grandmaster Vera Nebolsina (5.5 points)

Indian Grandmaster Surya Sekhar Ganguly on Tuesday emerged winner in the Fischer Random event at Biel Chess Festival here with compatriot SP Sethuraman finishing in second place.

Ganguly, 39, scored 6.5 points from seven rounds to take the top prize ahead of Sethuraman (5.5 points) and French Woman Grandmaster Vera Nebolsina (5.5 points).

Ganguly remained unbeaten through the seven rounds, securing six wins and drawing one game with Alexandra Kosteniuk. Sethuraman had to settle for second place as a defeat to Ganguly hurt his chances.

