Breaking News
Mumbai: 30 per cent shops follow Marathi signboard diktat, reveals BMC survey
Mumbai: NCPCR accuses Aaditya Thackeray of child labour, faces flak
Mumbai: Sitting on crucial data, BMC wasting opportunity to improve citizen health?
How I escaped watery grave in Amarnath: Borivli resident narrates ordeal following cloudburst
Mumbai: Month on, five loan app agents granted bail
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Surya Ganguly wins chess event in Switzerland

Surya Ganguly wins chess event in Switzerland

Updated on: 13 July,2022 07:26 AM IST  |  Biel (Switzerland)
PTI |

Top

Ganguly, 39, scored 6.5 points from seven rounds to take the top prize ahead of Sethuraman (5.5 points) and French Woman Grandmaster Vera Nebolsina (5.5 points)

Surya Ganguly wins chess event in Switzerland

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Indian Grandmaster Surya Sekhar Ganguly on Tuesday emerged winner in the Fischer Random event at Biel Chess Festival here with compatriot SP Sethuraman finishing in second place.

Ganguly, 39, scored 6.5 points from seven rounds to take the top prize ahead of Sethuraman (5.5 points) and French Woman Grandmaster Vera Nebolsina (5.5 points).




Also Read: Mehuli Ghosh and Shahu Mane ensure second medal for India at Shooting World Cup


Ganguly remained unbeaten through the seven rounds, securing six wins and drawing one game with Alexandra Kosteniuk. Sethuraman had to settle for second place as a defeat to Ganguly hurt his chances.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

chess sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK