Breaking News
Mumbai: 30 per cent shops follow Marathi signboard diktat, reveals BMC survey
Mumbai: NCPCR accuses Aaditya Thackeray of child labour, faces flak
Mumbai: Sitting on crucial data, BMC wasting opportunity to improve citizen health?
How I escaped watery grave in Amarnath: Borivli resident narrates ordeal following cloudburst
Mumbai: Month on, five loan app agents granted bail
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Mehuli Ghosh and Shahu Mane ensure second medal for India at Shooting World Cup

Mehuli Ghosh and Shahu Mane ensure second medal for India at Shooting World Cup

Updated on: 13 July,2022 07:22 AM IST  |  Changwon
PTI |

Top

In-form Mehuli and Shahu topped the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualifiers with a score of 634.4 after 60 shots to finish well ahead of the strong Hungarian pair of Istvan Peni and Eszter Meszaros, who finished second with 630.3

Mehuli Ghosh and Shahu Mane ensure second medal for India at Shooting World Cup

Mehuli Ghosh and Shahu Tushar Mane


The mixed team pair of Mehuli Ghosh and Shahu Tushar Mane sealed India’s second medal at the ISSF Shooting World Cup, here on Tuesday, by setting up the gold medal match against Hungary.

Also Read: Watch: 94 year-old Bhagwani Devi celebrates upon return after winning gold at World Masters Championships




In-form Mehuli and Shahu topped the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualifiers with a score of 634.4 after 60 shots to finish well ahead of the strong Hungarian pair of Istvan Peni and Eszter Meszaros, who finished second with 630.3.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK