Mehuli Ghosh and Shahu Mane ensure second medal for India at Shooting World Cup

In-form Mehuli and Shahu topped the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualifiers with a score of 634.4 after 60 shots to finish well ahead of the strong Hungarian pair of Istvan Peni and Eszter Meszaros, who finished second with 630.3

Mehuli Ghosh and Shahu Tushar Mane

The mixed team pair of Mehuli Ghosh and Shahu Tushar Mane sealed India’s second medal at the ISSF Shooting World Cup, here on Tuesday, by setting up the gold medal match against Hungary.

Also Read: Watch: 94 year-old Bhagwani Devi celebrates upon return after winning gold at World Masters Championships

In-form Mehuli and Shahu topped the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualifiers with a score of 634.4 after 60 shots to finish well ahead of the strong Hungarian pair of Istvan Peni and Eszter Meszaros, who finished second with 630.3.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever