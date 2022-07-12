Watch: 94 year-old Bhagwani Devi celebrates upon return after winning gold at World Masters Championships

In a video shared by ANI, Bhagwani can be seen dancing whilst wearing garlands made of flowers and cash upon her triumphant return from Finland

Bhagwani Devi Dagar poses for photos after her arrival in New Delhi. Pic/ PTI

Bhagwani Devi, a 94-year-old sprinter from India won the gold medal in the 100 m sprint at the World Masters Athletics Championships held in Tampere, Finland. She won the gold with a timing of 24.74 seconds. Bhagwani also bagged a bronze medal in shot put.

On her return back to India, Bhagwani Devi was seen in jubilant spirits at the airport where a receiving party was awaiting her. In a video shared by ANI, Bhagwani can be seen dancing whilst wearing garlands made of flowers and cash.

To win such a major event at the age of 94 proves that age is just a number and that she truly is a top tier athlete. Devi is undoubtedly going to serve as an inspiration to many an athlete going forward.