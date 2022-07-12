Breaking News
On This Day: Joe Root-James Anderson put on record breaking 198 run stand against India

Updated on: 12 July,2022 12:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The duo's record came against India at Nottingham in the first Test of 2014 series. Root and Anderson added 198 runs for the last wicket to break the previous record held by Phil Hughes and Ashton Agar

Joe Root. Pic/ AFP


July 12th marks the day when the 10th wicket pair of Joe Root and James Anderson combined to score an incredible 198 runs against India in 2014. 

The partnership seemed almost unfathomable considering Anderson's infamous lack of batting ability. However, the left-hander channeled his inner Alastair Cook to score his maiden (and only) Test fifty. He gave Root the company he required to get to 150. 




The stand was eventually broken when Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Anderson for 81. 


The previous record for a tenth wicket stand was set by Phil Hughes and Ashton Agar. The Australian pair had plundered 163 runs for the final wicket before number 11 batsman Ashton Agar fell 2 runs short of what would have been a century for the record books. Incidentally, the previous record came against England itself.

Also Read: Sunil Gavaskar slams the idea of India resting players

As for the England vs India Test, the game eventually ended in a draw with neither side able to pick quick wickets on what was a relatively flat track. 

Brief Scores: England 496 (Joe Root 154*, James Anderson 81, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5/82) draws against India 457 and 391/9 declared (Stuart Binny 78, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 63*, Moeen Ali 3/105).

(With inputs from ANI)

