It’s advantage Neeraj Chopra as injured Vetter pulls out

Johannes Vetter and Neeraj Chopra

The 2017 World Champion javelin thrower, Johannes Vetter of Germany has pulled out of the upcoming World Athletics Championship in Oregon due to an injury, which would mean that there will be no clash with Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.

Vetter, who was in superb form in the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympic Games, was the favourite to win the title in Tokyo but could not produce the same performance and finished out of the medals.

Chopra went on to win the gold medal in Tokyo with a brilliant performance. After Tokyo, Vetter has competed in only one event in 2022—the Ursapharm Speerwurf Meeting in Germany in May winning a silver medal with a throw of 85.64, way below his personal best of 97.76m.

“I have been fighting with shoulder problems since the beginning of the season. Therefore, we decided to not compete at the World Championship in Oregon,” Vetter informed in a post on Instagram.

