CWG 2022: Shiva Thapa registers easy win to enter pre-quarters

Playing from the Red corner, Shiva, the lone Indian boxer on display on the opening day of the competition, started strongly and did not give his opponents any chance as he won a unanimous decision for a win on points

India’s Shiva Thapa (right) lands a punch on Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch during the Round of 32 match yesterday. Pic/PTI

India’s former World Championship bronze medallist, Shiva Thapa made a strong start in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, outplaying Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch 5-0 in a Round of 32 bout in the men’s light welterweight division (60kg-63.5 kg) to make it to the pre-quarterfinals here on Friday.

Playing from the Red corner, Shiva, the lone Indian boxer on display on the opening day of the competition, started strongly and did not give his opponents any chance as he won a unanimous decision for a win on points.

Also Read: CWG 2022: Cricket gets off to thrilling start with IND vs AUS

The seasoned Shiva launched a flurry of punches at the start of each of the three rounds and was scored as the winner by all five courtside judges. He was scored 30-26, 30-25, 30-28, 30-36, 30-26 and 30-23 for the bout by the five judges. India have put up a strong 12-member team including eight male and four female boxers. Shiva, the former Asian Championships gold medallist, was too strong for Suleman, Pakistan’s national champion in his division.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever