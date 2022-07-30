CWG 2022: Indian shuttlers thrash Pakistan 3-0 in opener

The duo of B Sumeeth Reddy and Machimanda Ponnappa started the proceedings with a comfortable 21-9, Then Srikanth Kidambi and PV Sindhu flexed their muscles as they thrashed their opponents comfortably

PV Sindhu

India’s fancied shuttlers didn’t break a sweat on way to taking an unassailable 3-0 lead over Pakistan in their badminton opener at the 22nd Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

The duo of B Sumeeth Reddy and Machimanda Ponnappa started the proceedings with a comfortable 21-9, 21-12 win over Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti and Ghazala Siddique in their mixed doubles clash at the National Exhibition Centre.

After the Pakistan pair appeared to put up a fight in the second game, Reddy finished the match with a down-the-line smash, and then, Kidambi Srikanth picked up from where his mixed doubles colleagues left, easily getting the better of Murad Ali 21-7, 21-12 in the men’s singles match.

Also Read: CWG 2022: Lacklustre India beat Ghana 5-0 in women’s hockey opener

Then, it was the turn of double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu to grab a dominant win over Mahoor Shahzad in women’s singles. The champion Indian shuttler won

21-7, 21-6.

The gulf in class was evident as the Pakistanis struggled to match the high standards set by the Indians.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever